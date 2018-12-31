News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Four Lake Area Residents Hurt in Two Accidents

By Leave a Comment

An Eldon couple are among four people injured in a crash on 52 in Morgan County. The Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 62-year old David Prater of Eldon hit another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn onto 52. The Prater vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, hitting a fence and a tree before coming to a rest. 57-year old Iva Prater was taken to Capital Region Hospital. David Prater suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. The occupants of the other vehicle, both from Kansas, were taken to Lake Regional. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Stover Police assisted at the scene.

Two Lake Area residents are injured in a two-car crash in Henry County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 9:00 Sunday night along highway-7 near County Road 501 Northwest. 30-year-old Tommy Russell, of Macks Creek, swerved to avoid debris in the roadway sideswiping a car driven by 35-year-old Lacy Burgin, of Deepwater. Russell and his passenger, 37-year-old Heather Russell of Barnett, suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!