Four Lake Area Residents Hurt in Two Accidents

An Eldon couple are among four people injured in a crash on 52 in Morgan County. The Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 62-year old David Prater of Eldon hit another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn onto 52. The Prater vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, hitting a fence and a tree before coming to a rest. 57-year old Iva Prater was taken to Capital Region Hospital. David Prater suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. The occupants of the other vehicle, both from Kansas, were taken to Lake Regional. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Stover Police assisted at the scene.

Two Lake Area residents are injured in a two-car crash in Henry County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 9:00 Sunday night along highway-7 near County Road 501 Northwest. 30-year-old Tommy Russell, of Macks Creek, swerved to avoid debris in the roadway sideswiping a car driven by 35-year-old Lacy Burgin, of Deepwater. Russell and his passenger, 37-year-old Heather Russell of Barnett, suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.