Four People Face Numerous Drug Charges After Bust In Miller County

Four people are facing numerous drugs charges in Miller County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies were attempting to locate Terry Weaver who was wanted on Felony no bond warrants.

During a search at an address off Raindrop Lane in Tuscumbia, Weaver attempted to flee on a boat.

Deputies found him on the banks of the Osage River and he was taken into custody.

Three others at Weaver’s home, including Kenneth Weaver, Randy Helton and Leslie Burgess were also taken into custody.

