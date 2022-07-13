News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News

Four Seasons Aquatic Center Under Construction

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 12, 2022 , ,

The new Four Seasons Aquatic Center is beginning construction.

According to the Lake Sun, the new center will include an indoor and outdoor pool, along with outdoor aquatic recreation facilities.

Four Seasons POA President Mary Bustin says the project is being constructed by AB Bradley Construction of Kansas City and it will be located next to the POA Community Center.

There will also be a splash pad for children and a Men’s and Women’s locker room with showers.

Bustin believes the project should be finished by sometime next summer and there will be no user fees during the summertime, however it’s possible the POA will require a fee during the off-season.

