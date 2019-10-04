Fourteen Conservation Violations Filed in Camden County

The Department of Conservation officers around the lake region have been cracking down recently. There were at least 14 violations filed in Camden County court on Thursday alone. That included seven citations for fishing without a license, three for violating the size limits for crappie, and one for violating the catch limit for crappie. One man was cited twice for trying to bait migratory birds and another man was cited for taking wildlife without a permit.
