Free Fishing Days Continue This Weekend

Jun 12, 2022 , ,

Considering that fishing is a major activity at Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hoping you’ll drop a line this weekend and become “hooked.”

Camden County Agent Payton Emery says this weekend is free fishing days across the state with no permits needed.

Emery also says, however, normal regulations such as minimum sizes and daily limits do still apply.

Free fishing days is an annual event in Missouri scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

 

****Free Fishing info:

Try Fishing Without Having To Buy A Permit

On June 11th and 12th,2022, the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June, any person may fish state waters without an MDC fishing permit, trout permit, and prescribed area daily tag. Normal regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply. This would be a great opportunity to try a new hobby without the cost of a permit.

