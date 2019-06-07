News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Free Fishing — No License Needed Saturday and Sunday

You can fish for free across the state’s public waterways this weekend. The Department of Conservation says no licenses or permits will be required Saturday and Sunday. All other regulations remain in effect, however. That includes size limits as well as daily catch limits. If you’re not sure of those rules, you can get all of the state’s fishing regulations online at the Department of Conservation website. If you need equipment for the weekend, basic gear is available through the state’s rod and reel loaner program at more than 100 locations, including many libraries, MDC offices, state parks and nature centers, and several marinas. That list is also on the MDC website, www.mdc.mo.gov.

