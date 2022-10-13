Free KC Chiefs T-Shirt Offered To Those Who Donate Blood

Football fans are being asked to “Get in the Game for Life” to score some Chiefs swag. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is asking everyone to help tackle the blood needs in their community by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive in Sunrise Beach on Friday, October 21.

Successful donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt. Donors can also enter for a chance to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to the Chiefs January 1, 2023, game against the Denver Broncos. The game package is valued at $700.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Lake Regional Health System, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Sunrise Beach area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church

Fellowship Hall

184 Sunset Hills Drive, Sunrise Beach

Friday, October 21 – 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM

“We know there are so many people out there who’ve either never donated or haven’t donated in a long time and we’re asking them to join lifesaving team by donating blood,” said Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. “Most people are shocked at how easy it is to give blood when they finally give it a try. It only takes about an hour to give but that time can mean a lifetime for someone else. So come in, donate blood, save a life, and fall in love with your new KC Chiefs T-Shirt.”

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate- blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.