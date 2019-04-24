News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Free Young Eagles Flights Offered During Dogwood Festival

Some kids in the area will be turning their eyes to the skies this weekend. One of the featured activities in the Dogwood Festival is Young Eagles flights for children. On Saturday at the Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport, anyone ages 8-17 can go up for a free plane ride. The activity is sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1254. They’ll have free hot dogs and refreshments on hand while you’re registering and waiting for your flight. Pilots will also talk to the kids about how airplanes work and the safety measures they take before each flight. The Young Eagles Flights will last from noon until three o’clock Saturday afternoon.

