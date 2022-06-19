News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Top Stories

Freedom Ridge Low Water Crossing Remains A Headache For Camden County

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 18, 2022 , , ,

Officials in Camden County are hoping to tackle, what has become, a chronic problem when it comes to the Freedom Ridge low water crossing.

The crossing at the Dry Auglaize Creek gave way and caved in during the most recent round of flash flooding.

Second-District Commissioner Don Williams says different options are being looked at as possible solutions…“We’ve looked at it several different times….trying to find something better that we can do. What we really need is a bridge, but the problem is that a bridge would cost us over $1 Million dollars….so we’re looking at maybe putting in possibly box culverts, or something like that.”

Other crossings, such as the one along Baptist Street in Macks Creek, have also given officials in Camden County a major headache every time flash flooding occurs.

As for the Freedom Ridge crossing, no timetable was given for those repairs.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Looks At Adding Tax Increase To August Ballot

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MODOT Expects To Tackle More Roadway Next Week For Miller County

Jun 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
COVID 19 Health Local News State News Top Stories

CDC To Look At Approving Vaccines For Children Under 5

Jun 17, 2022 CBS Radio News

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Dallas County Man Facing Charges In Son’s Shooting

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News

Three Troopers To Join Lake Region Following Graduation Friday

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Looks At Adding Tax Increase To August Ballot

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Top Stories

Freedom Ridge Low Water Crossing Remains A Headache For Camden County

Jun 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com