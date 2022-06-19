Officials in Camden County are hoping to tackle, what has become, a chronic problem when it comes to the Freedom Ridge low water crossing.

The crossing at the Dry Auglaize Creek gave way and caved in during the most recent round of flash flooding.

Second-District Commissioner Don Williams says different options are being looked at as possible solutions…“We’ve looked at it several different times….trying to find something better that we can do. What we really need is a bridge, but the problem is that a bridge would cost us over $1 Million dollars….so we’re looking at maybe putting in possibly box culverts, or something like that.”

Other crossings, such as the one along Baptist Street in Macks Creek, have also given officials in Camden County a major headache every time flash flooding occurs.

As for the Freedom Ridge crossing, no timetable was given for those repairs.