Freeze Warning Goes Into Effect Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

A Freeze warning will go into effect Wednesday evening until Thursday Morning.
According to the National Weather Service, conditions of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees will affects plants, crops and animals across the Ozarks.
Wind could also increase the chance of getting hypothermia if you’re outside with exposed skin for too long.
Officials say it’s best to cover your plants, wear extra layers of clothes and to bring in any pets who stay outside until Thursday afternoon.
***More details:
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY…
Issued: 251 PM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
WHAT
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. Colder temperatures can be expected in low terrain, valleys, and other wind protected areas.
WHERE
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
WHEN
From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
IMPACTS
Frost and freeze conditions will damage sensitive early Spring vegetation.
