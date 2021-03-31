Freeze Warning Goes Into Effect Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY…

Issued: 251 PM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

WHAT

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. Colder temperatures can be expected in low terrain, valleys, and other wind protected areas.

WHERE

Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

WHEN

From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

IMPACTS

Frost and freeze conditions will damage sensitive early Spring vegetation.