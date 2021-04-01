Freeze Warning To Continue Into Friday Morning For The Ozarks

Unusually cold temperatures are expected as a Freeze Warning continues for Lake of the Ozarks.

That means pets need to come inside … and maybe some plants “it is a somewhat late freeze, not quite a record, but certainly a rather late freeze for the region with temperatures falling back below freezing for the entire area, and doing it for several hours…which is what makes it a freeze warning” says Meteorologist Ray Miller from the Weatherology Weather Center.

He tells KRMS News the Freeze Warning expires at 9 am Thursday, however it goes back into effect at 1AM and will continue into Friday morning.