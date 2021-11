Don’t look now but Mother Nature is expected to deliver a round of cold temperatures prompting a freeze watch to be issued for the region including the Lake of the Ozarks. Meteorologist Laura Lockwood, from the Weatherology Weather Center, says it might be a pretty good time to check on any outside plants because we are, most likely, going to be feeling it…

NEWS-11-02-2021 FREEZE WATCH - 2nd November 2021

The freeze watch officially goes in effect at 1:00am Thursday morning before coming to an end at 9:00 Thursday morning.