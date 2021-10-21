Fresh Onions From Mexico Found To Be Cause Of Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

The FDA has now discovered what’s causing the massive salmonella outbreak that’s been happening across Missouri and most of the US.

Officials say it’s been linked to Onions that were shipped out of Chihuahua, Mexico by ProSource Incorporated.

The FDA says fresh Red, White and Yellow onions sold in stores by this brand back in October are the issue.

The CDC says the onions should be thrown away and may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand, ProSource Inc., and the country where they were grown, Mexico.

Onions that do not have labels indicating where they came from should also be thrown away.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

 

***More info:

Contaminated Food

Fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc.

  • These onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.
  • ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on August 27, but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

What Businesses Should Do

Do not sell or serve fresh whole red, white, or yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc.

  • Check storage coolers and coolers for these onions. If you can’t tell where they are from, throw them away.
  • Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with these onions.
What You Should Do

Do not buy or eat any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc.

Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging.

  • These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand (ProSource Inc.) and the country (Mexico) where they were grown.
  • If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.
  • Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not peeing much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up
Symptoms of Salmonella
  • Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
    • Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
    • Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
  • Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
  • For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

