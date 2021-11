If you were able to pull yourself out of bed early Friday morning, and thought about it, you may have been able to witness a lunar event you will, most likely, not be able to see again in your lifetime.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse actually started around 12:02 this morning and continued for 3-4 hours…the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century.

The website “Space.com” says, at the pinnacle of the event, up to 97-percent of the moon was covered by the Earth’s shadow.