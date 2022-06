A Springfield man is lucky to be alive today after nearly drowning over the weekend at Table Rock Lake.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Sunday afternoon at Moonshine Beach.

21-year-old Diego Arguello Pimentel was returning to shore before going under and failing to resurface.

Friends nearby were able to pull Pimentel to shore and he was taken in serious condition to an area hospital…he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.