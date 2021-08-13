Frozen Chicken Under Recall Across After Salmonella Outbreak

If you did any grocery shopping recently in Lebanon or Jeff City, and chicken was on your list, you might want to check those packages.

Some 60-thousand pounds of frozen raw chicken under the brand names Dutch Farms and Mllford Valley are the subject of a recall after a reported salmonella outbreak that has made eight people sick across eight states.

These products are mainly sold in Aldi stores.

The USDA is saying if you have any of the product to bring it back to the store or just throw it out.

***More info:

The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.