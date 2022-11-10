News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Fry Named City Administrator in Lake Ozark

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 9, 2022

There’s a new city administrator in Lake Ozark after the board of aldermen, this week, names a familiar face to take over the recently vacated position…

      NEWS-11-10-2022 FRY ADMIN-1 - 10th November 2022

Harrison Fry, who has served in a dual position of assistant administrator and community development director, received unanimous support from the board. He says, first up, he plans to make sure the board and staff members are on the same path…

      NEWS-11-10-2022 FRY ADMIN-2 - 10th November 2022

Fry’s official first day as permanent city administrator will be next Tuesday.

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Elderly Man Drowns While Trying to Recover a Loose Bass Boat

Nov 9, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Election Results Local News State News Top Stories

Election 2022 Results – Local & Statewide

Nov 9, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Election Results Local News Politics State News Top Stories

DOJ to Monitor Polls in Cole County for Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

Nov 8, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Fry Named City Administrator in Lake Ozark

Nov 9, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Elderly Man Drowns While Trying to Recover a Loose Bass Boat

Nov 9, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Election Results Local News State News Top Stories

Election 2022 Results – Local & Statewide

Nov 9, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Election Results Local News Politics State News Top Stories

DOJ to Monitor Polls in Cole County for Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

Nov 8, 2022 News Press Release