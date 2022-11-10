Fry Named City Administrator in Lake Ozark

There’s a new city administrator in Lake Ozark after the board of aldermen, this week, names a familiar face to take over the recently vacated position…

NEWS-11-10-2022 FRY ADMIN-1 - 10th November 2022

Harrison Fry, who has served in a dual position of assistant administrator and community development director, received unanimous support from the board. He says, first up, he plans to make sure the board and staff members are on the same path…

NEWS-11-10-2022 FRY ADMIN-2 - 10th November 2022

Fry’s official first day as permanent city administrator will be next Tuesday.