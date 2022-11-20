Ft. Myers Fundraiser Takes Place This Saturday

The Lake of the Ozarks Fort Myers Hurricane Relief Fundraiser is this Saturday Afternoon at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar in Lake Ozark.

Organizers like Becky Jennings anticipate a big turnout but those who can’t make the event can still contribute to the cause…online…“You can go to LOTO Relief Fund on Facebook, there are links posted there. We are taking donations through the links….if you don’t want to attend, and you just want to make sure your money is going somewhere….where it can do the most good. And, of course you can purchase a ticket there too.”

At the 1 to 5 PM fundraiser features live music by Dale Blue, complimentary apps, and both a silent auction and a live auction with Rick Bryant.

And your 50-dollar per person ticket also gets you a T-Shirt.