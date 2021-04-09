Ft. Wood Cover Fire Took Hours To Stop According To Officials

Firefighters spent hours battling a natural cover fire that consumed more than 1,700 acres of land in Fort Leonard Wood.

According to fire officials, it happened around 10:30AM on March 31st.

The Dry conditions and high winds made fighting the fire near impossible.

Fire officials say in many cases they often try to other fires in order to stop the wildfire, by burning up areas that would be fuel for the wildfire itself.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the blaze, which Ft. Wood Officials believe was started from a tracer round fired at the range.