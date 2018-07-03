News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Fuel Tax Challenged in Court

By Leave a Comment

A proposed ballot issue to help fund the state’s road system may not make it before voters.  A legal challenge has been filed in Cole County that alleges that a fuel tax increase is unconstitutional.  Activist Ron Calzone and Representative Mike Moon have filed the lawsuit.  They say the bill that created the fuel tax proposal was dramatically changed from its original purpose, which was to create a tax deduction for prizes or awards won by a Missouri Olympic athlete.  The state constitution says bills can only include one subject and cannot change from their original purpose. 

Filed Under: Local News

