News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fugitive From Florida Fighting Extradition

By Leave a Comment

A 34-year-old who had been on the run since 2008 from authorities in Polk County, Florida, is scheduled to be back in a Morgan County courtroom on Wednesday. Francisco Javier Dominguez-Navarro was picked up at the end of November on the probation violation. The 34-year-old is fighting extradition, reportedly refusing to sign a waiver and consent to return. The hearing on Wednesday in Morgan County is a case review to see if a Governor’s warrant has been received from Florida which would then clear the way for extradition against Dominguez-Navarro’s wishes. If not, the court in Morgan County could issue a fugitive warrant with a bond attached to it giving Navarro a certain amount of time to report back to Florida on his own.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!