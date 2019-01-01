Fugitive From Florida Fighting Extradition

A 34-year-old who had been on the run since 2008 from authorities in Polk County, Florida, is scheduled to be back in a Morgan County courtroom on Wednesday. Francisco Javier Dominguez-Navarro was picked up at the end of November on the probation violation. The 34-year-old is fighting extradition, reportedly refusing to sign a waiver and consent to return. The hearing on Wednesday in Morgan County is a case review to see if a Governor’s warrant has been received from Florida which would then clear the way for extradition against Dominguez-Navarro’s wishes. If not, the court in Morgan County could issue a fugitive warrant with a bond attached to it giving Navarro a certain amount of time to report back to Florida on his own.