Fugitive from Kansas Arrested in Morgan County

A fugitive on the run from authorities in Kansas finds herself behind bars here in the lake area. That’s according to online records identifying 42-year-old Brandi Charles as, now, being in the custody of Morgan County after being arrested late last week. Charles had been wanted out of Cherokee County, Kansas, for failing to appear on a felony charge of making a criminal threat. Charles was being held without bond pending an extradition hearing.

