Fulton Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges In Iowa

By

A Missouri man accused of posing as a teenage boy online to produce child porn is facing charges in Iowa.

The U-S Attorney’s Office is southern Iowa says 44-year-old Chad Craghead of Fulton was creating false identities to get nude images of two minors who are cousins.

In a release, the DOJ says Craghead is a teacher and a coach and he was arrested in Muscatine, Iowa.

Court documents show Craghead had contacted other minors across the country, some as young as 13, in getting more nude pictures.

If convicted, Craghead faces a minimum 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Craghead ARREST Press Release

