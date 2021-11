A Fulton woman wanted on multiple warrants for not showing up to court lands in the Miller County Jail.

The highway patrol says 56-year-old Amy Hickman was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon.

Hickman had been wanted on felony warrants for dangerous drugs and leaving the scene of an accident, and on a misdemeanor warrant on a traffic charge.

Hickman now also faces charges of displaying bad license plates, driving without having insurance, driving revoked and for not wearing a seat belt.