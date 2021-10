Fundraising continues for an annual program aiming to make the holidays a little brighter for some Lake Area children. A Ruger 6.5 Creedmoor bolt action rifle, with a box of ammo, will go the winner of a raffle being used to raise money for the Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s “Shop With a Cop” program. Tickets are $5.00 each or five for $20.00. The winner must be legally able to possess the rifle. The drawing is set for Monday, November 1st, at high noon.