The Miller County Sheriff’s Department and Jail says good-bye to one of their own.

Longtime jailer Sgt. Jannell Visser died earlier this week after a battle with covid-19.

Visitation for Visser will be on Saturday, the 15th, from 9-11am at the Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home on Highway-17 in Iberia.

A funeral service will immediately follow with Professional Law Enforcement Honors afforded to Visser.

There will be no procession to follow the service but all ceremonies are open to the public.