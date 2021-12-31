The future of Linn Creek is expected to come into focus as the main topic of discussion during a community engagement meeting which is set for January 13th.

An overview of the city’s comprehensive plan, current and future land use, economic and housing development needs and what the city has to offer for future residents or businesses are all on the agenda.

The meeting will be hosted by the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments beginning at 6pm, again on January 13th, in Linn Creek City Hall.