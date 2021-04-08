Gardner Denied Prosecuting Job For McColskey’s Of St. Louis

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will not be prosecuting one couple after they pulled guns in front of a mob last summer.

The Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling means former U-S Attorney Richard Callahan will handle the case against Mark and Patricia McColskey.

The couple was seen in a video that went viral during weeks of civil unrest in St. Louis.

The McColskey’s pulled their guns after a group of protestors broke into their gated community.

The attorney for the McCloskey’s argues that Gardner wants to use the case for political gain.

The McCloskey’s are pleading not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.