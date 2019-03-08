Gary Sweet Pleads Guilty in River View Murders

The man accused of killing two people at the River View RV Park and Campground in November of 2017 has entered a guilty plea. As part of a negotiated plea deal, Gary Sweet of Rolla plead guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault. Four charges of armed criminal action were dropped. Rolla shot and killed Jim and Sheri Parker in an apparent revenge slaying after the caretakers of the campground had kicked him out about a month earlier. He’ll be sentenced on June 12th.