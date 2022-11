Triple A says the average price of gas per gallon in Missouri is $3.24 – well below the current national average of $3.66.

The state average is nearly 20 cents below the state’s average price in October which was 3-dollars 43 cents a gallon.

Missouri is currently the 10th least expensive state for gasoline in the country, according to Triple-A which says Texas is currently the cheapest, with the average price being $2.99.