Gas Prices Continue To Climb Across The Ozarks And Missouri

Gas prices continue to rise across the Lake of the Ozarks as the spring season gets closer to getting underway.

“For the first time in almost a year now, we’ve seen prices now more expensive than they were this time last year” says Don Redman with Triple A, “I think once we get into May or June, we could really have a better idea of just where this market is going to go.”

Currently we’re seeing prices for regular at around $2.70 per gallon, with the lowest at $2.67 per gallon in the city of Warsaw.

Premium, which is often used for fueling many of the boats on the Lake is sitting at a whopping $3.30 per gallon.

