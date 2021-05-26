Gas Prices Continue To Climb Across The Ozarks

Gas prices in Osage Beach hovering between $2.58 per gallon of regular at the low end and $2.79 at the high end.

The average price of gas across Missouri is $2.73 per gallon according to AAA.

In the Lake Area, Camden County is averaging $2.70 per gallon, Miller County at $2.75 and Morgan County averaging $2.78 per gallon.

Gas on the Lake of the Ozarks is also high, with 87 octane coming in between $2.50 to $3.00 and higher octanes are reaching as high as $4.00 per gallon.

The National Average on the road is $3.03 per gallon.