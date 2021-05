Gas prices around the Lake Area averaging $2.66 per gallon.

Murphy Express in Osage Beach has the lowest price right now at $2.62 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Several locations in Osage Beach are as high as $2.79 per gallon.

Four gas stations in Lake Ozark show $2.69 per gallon.

In Camdenton, numerous gas stations are sitting at $2.73 per gallon.

The average price for regular around Missouri is $2.75 per gallon.

The National average right now is $3.04 per gallon.