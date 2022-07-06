Gas prices will be going up today in the show-me-state, but not because it’s going up nationwide.

Today Missouri’s gas tax is increasing by 2 ½ cents, as approved by the state, to help pay for repairs to the State’s roads and bridges.

When asked about Suspending the Gas tax for residents, Governor Mike Parson says it’s an option…“If you don’t want to pay the tax, you don’t have to pay it. There’s a one page form that we worked out with the Department of Revenue, so there is an option not to pay that tax for every Missourian.”

To learn how to apply for that refund, go to the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website and download the form.