The highest gas prices in 7 years have some people asking about the Government’s strategic oil reserves.

Last fall, the U. S. And several Asian countries simultaneously released supplies from their strategic oil reserves.

From late November to early January, the price of gasoline did drop.

“It dropped all the way down to $3.28” says Triple A’s Andrew Gross, “it was only a temporary solution that will only buy you so much time”

He says it’s quandary that presidents from both parties have had to face “It’s really one of the only weapons a administration has to combat high gas prices because there’s really not much you can do, particularly when oil is a global commodity.”

Currently gas prices across the Lake Area remain some of the lowest in the country, with an average of $2.95 per gallon compared to $3.15 per gallon nationwide.