You can find gas for $2.55 per gallon for regular unleaded at numerous gas stations in Osage Beach.

But the farther south you go in the Lake Area, the higher the prices get.

Several gas stations in Camdenton show $2.61 per gallon of regular and up $2.63 at most locations.

One location in Sunrise Beach is up to $2.69, but among the cheapest gas prices found in Lake of the Ozarks is at Y Road General Store – they’re down to $2.53 for regular unleaded.