Gas Prices On The Water Begin To Slowly Fall

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 21, 2022 , , ,

Gas prices on land and on the water are slowly starting to come down.

Area marinas are reporting that recent gas delivery prices have lowered slightly, and they’re trying to pass that onto customers hitting the water.

Numbers on the water over the weekend were around $5.20 to $5.75 per gallon of 87 octane while 93 octane hovered around $5.50 all the way up to $6.90 depending on your location.

Diesel on the water was also high, averaging around $5.20 to $6.10 per gallon.

Despite the higher gas prices, most marina’s report a regular number of visitors and same amounts of fuel being bought as last year.

