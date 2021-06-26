News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gas Prices Remain Below Average Across The Lake Area On The Roadway

Gas prices are below the Missouri and the national average heading into the weekend.

Hy-Vee in Osage Beach and the Lake Ozark Shell both showing $2.59 per gallon on regular, and that’s the cheapest at the lake according to http://GasBuddy.com.

Another location in Lake Ozark appears to be the most expensive at $2.81 per gallon.

Triple A says the Missouri average price of gas is $2.79 per gallon while the national average is $3.08.

On the water boaters are seeing an average of $3.05 to $3.75 per gallon of 87 octane, $4.10 to $4.60 per gallon for 91 octane and diesel is ranging around $3.26 to $3.65 per gallon.

