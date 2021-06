Gas Prices remain high across the Lake Area this weekend.

Boaters are seeing and average of $3.10 to $3.40 per gallon for 87 octane and $4.00 to $4.50 per gallon for 93 octane.

Diesel is coming in around $2.99 to $3.49 per gallon.

On the road, drivers are seeing an average of $2.29 to $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Gasbuddy.com says the lowest price is currently $2.09 per gallon in the city of Osage Beach.