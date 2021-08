Gas prices remain high on the water and low on the road across the Lake Area.

Boaters are seeing an average of $3.30 to $3.70 per gallon for 87 octane while diesel is coming in between $3.25 to $3.60 per gallon.

93 Octane is at $4.00 a gallon or higher.

On the road drivers are seeing an average of $2.80 per gallon in Camden and Miller counties while prices are higher in Benton and Morgan, hitting almost $2.90 per gallon.

Statewide the average is $2.80 while it’s $3.18 nationwide.