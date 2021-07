Gas prices are high this 4th of July weekend across the Ozarks.

Boaters are seeing an average of $3.20 to $3.70 per gallon for 87 octane while 91 octane is ranging around $3.60 to $4.20 per gallon.

Diesel on the water is ranging between $3.30 to $3.60 per gallon.

On land, drivers are seeing an average of $2.71 to $2.88 per gallon across the Lake Area.

The state’s average is at $2.80 per gallon while the national average is at $3.12 per gallon.