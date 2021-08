Gas prices around the Lake Area below $2.80 per gallon of regular unleaded as summer winds down.

In Osage Beach the average is around $2.76 per gallon, in Camdenton you can find regular unleaded for as low as $2.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The Missouri average ahead of Labor Day is $2.83 per gallon and the lowest price found is $2.36 per gallon.

The highest average price for a gallon of regular is $4.39 in California.