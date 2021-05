Missouri has the second lowest gas tax in the U-S – only Alaska is lower with a tax rate of eight cents per gallon.

But now the Missouri House is looking to change that.

They’re working on a bill that would gradually raise the user fee by 12.-and-a-half cents over a five-year period.

The goal is to figure out how to pay for the state’s transportation infrastructure.

Missouri’s current tax rate of 17 cents per gallon hasn’t been increased since 1996.