Missouri drivers who want to submit their gasoline receipts to get a gas tax refund are facing a Friday deadline to do so.

As part of last year’s gas tax hike most drivers qualify for the refund which amounts to 2-and-a-half-cents per gallon.

The receipts allowed must be from purchased between October First of 2021 through June 30th of this year.

The Department of Revenue website features the form which must be filled out and emailed or postmarked by this Friday.