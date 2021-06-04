News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gerbes To Giveaway Money/Groceries To Encourage COVID 19 Vaccinations

By

 

Gerbes will be giving away $5 Million dollars towards supporting the goal of reaching 70% COVID 19 vaccinations in the US.

The company is giving away 5 $1 Million Dollar checks and 50 groceries for a year in this campaign.

Ten groceries for a year will be given away each week for five weeks, totaling a whopping $13,000 dollars.

In order to participate, you must receive or have received at least one COVID 19 vaccine dose at a Kroger Family store or one of the Kroger Family offsite clinics.

 

****Additional info…..

Get vaccinated for your chance at $1 million

We’re giving away $5,000,000! You could be 1 of 5 lucky winners to receive $1,000,000, or 1 of 50 lucky winners to receive groceries for a year!

Each week we’ll select one of those million-dollar winners and 10 groceries for a year winners. If you are a legal resident that is physically located in the 50 U.S. (or D.C.), 18 years of age or older and have received at least one (1) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event OR are a current employee of Sponsor and received your COVID-19 vaccine at a different location while employed by Sponsor, enter below today!

