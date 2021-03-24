Give Ozarks / Give Lake Day Underway Today March 24th

Today is Give Ozarks Day statewide and Give Lake Day here at the Lake of the Ozarks.
It’s a joint effort between numerous companies across the region, including Bass Pro Shops and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to help those on the road to recovery.
Funds are being raised from now until 7PM today with prizes being awarded at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.
CFL has 6 local agency partner non profits participating in this event, including Kid’s Harbor, Children’s Learning Center, Wonderland Camp, Medical Missions for Christ, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, & Food for Morgan County.
ABOUT GIVE OZARKS DAY: RALLY FOR RECOVERY — GiveOzarks.org
Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery is a regionwide online fundraising event, presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. More than 150 of the CFO’s nonprofit partners will be raising funds and competing for $60,000 in “Luck of the Draw” prizes provided by event sponsors. All donations for agencies participating in Give Ozarks Day will be received online at GiveOzarks.org through secure, tax-deductible gifts starting at $5.
All sponsorship dollars are dedicated to “Luck of the Draw” prizes for agencies. Along with Bass Pro Shops, sponsors include: Burrell Behavioral Health; Central Bank and Central Trust Co.; the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust; the Darr Family Foundation; Great Southern Bank; Guaranty Bank; the Hatch Foundation; Legacy Bank; Ollis/Akers/Arney; and SFC Bank. KY3/KSPR and Springfield Business Journal are the event’s media sponsors.
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE — facebook.com/cfozarks/live
To celebrate Give Ozarks Day, the CFO, KY3/KSPR and the Ozarks Performing Arts League will host a series of special livestreams on Facebook Live. Anchors from KY3 and KSPR will be joined by sponsor representatives to announce the “Luck of the Draw” prize recipients, while OPAL members and other local performers will provide entertainment. Submissions to the “Your Year in a Minute” video project will close the livestreams.
Beginning with the kickoff of the event at 7 a.m. and continuing at the top of each hour through 7 p.m., the livestreams can be viewed at facebook.com/cfozarks/live.
- 7 a.m. Kickoff
Featuring CFO Board Chair Rhonda Christopher
- 8 a.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Bass Pro Shops
Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera
- 9 a.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Darr Family Foundation
Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet
- 10 a.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Guaranty Bank
Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre
- 11 a.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by the Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust Company
Featuring a performance by Jin J X
- 12 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by the Hatch Foundation
Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre
- 1 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Burrell Behavioral Health
Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet
- 2 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Central Bank and Central Trust Company
Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera
- 3 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Legacy Bank & Trust
Featuring a performance by Molly Healey
- 4 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Ollis/Akers/Arney
Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre
- 5 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by Great Southern Bank
Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet
- 6 p.m. Prize Announcement
Presented by SFC Bank
Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera
- 7 p.m. Prize Announcement and Preliminary Total Reveal
Presented by Bass Pro Shops
Featuring a performance by Shaun Munday
RELATED EVENTS IN JOPLIN, CARTHAGE AND LAKE OF THE OZARKS
Three localized giving-day events will run in conjunction with Give Ozarks Day, presented by the regional affiliate foundation serving these areas:
- Give Carthage Day, presented by Carthage Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO
GiveCarthage.org
- Give Joplin Day, presented by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO
GiveJoplin.org
- Give Lake Day, presented by the Community Foundation of the Lake, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO
cfozarks.org/givelake
Each affiliate will be awarding additional prizes for participating agency partners. Check the affiliate’s social media for updates.