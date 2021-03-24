Give Ozarks / Give Lake Day Underway Today March 24th

Today is Give Ozarks Day statewide and Give Lake Day here at the Lake of the Ozarks.

It’s a joint effort between numerous companies across the region, including Bass Pro Shops and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to help those on the road to recovery.

Funds are being raised from now until 7PM today with prizes being awarded at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

CFL has 6 local agency partner non profits participating in this event, including Kid’s Harbor, Children’s Learning Center, Wonderland Camp, Medical Missions for Christ, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, & Food for Morgan County.

Additional Details:

ABOUT GIVE OZARKS DAY: RALLY FOR RECOVERY — GiveOzarks.org

Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery is a regionwide online fundraising event, presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. More than 150 of the CFO’s nonprofit partners will be raising funds and competing for $60,000 in “Luck of the Draw” prizes provided by event sponsors. All donations for agencies participating in Give Ozarks Day will be received online at GiveOzarks.org through secure, tax-deductible gifts starting at $5.

All sponsorship dollars are dedicated to “Luck of the Draw” prizes for agencies. Along with Bass Pro Shops, sponsors include: Burrell Behavioral Health; Central Bank and Central Trust Co.; the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust; the Darr Family Foundation; Great Southern Bank; Guaranty Bank; the Hatch Foundation; Legacy Bank; Ollis/Akers/Arney; and SFC Bank. KY3/KSPR and Springfield Business Journal are the event’s media sponsors.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE — facebook.com/cfozarks/live

To celebrate Give Ozarks Day, the CFO, KY3/KSPR and the Ozarks Performing Arts League will host a series of special livestreams on Facebook Live. Anchors from KY3 and KSPR will be joined by sponsor representatives to announce the “Luck of the Draw” prize recipients, while OPAL members and other local performers will provide entertainment. Submissions to the “Your Year in a Minute” video project will close the livestreams.

Beginning with the kickoff of the event at 7 a.m. and continuing at the top of each hour through 7 p.m., the livestreams can be viewed at facebook.com/cfozarks/live.

7 a.m. Kickoff

Featuring CFO Board Chair Rhonda Christopher

Featuring CFO Board Chair Rhonda Christopher 8 a.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Bass Pro Shops

Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera

Presented by Bass Pro Shops Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera 9 a.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Darr Family Foundation

Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet

Presented by Darr Family Foundation Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet 10 a.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Guaranty Bank

Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre

Presented by Guaranty Bank Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre 11 a.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by the Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust Company

Featuring a performance by Jin J X

Presented by the Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust Company Featuring a performance by Jin J X 12 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by the Hatch Foundation

Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre

Presented by the Hatch Foundation Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre 1 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Burrell Behavioral Health

Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet

Presented by Burrell Behavioral Health Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet 2 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Central Bank and Central Trust Company

Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera

Presented by Central Bank and Central Trust Company Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera 3 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Legacy Bank & Trust

Featuring a performance by Molly Healey

Presented by Legacy Bank & Trust Featuring a performance by Molly Healey 4 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Ollis/Akers/Arney

Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre

Presented by Ollis/Akers/Arney Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre 5 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by Great Southern Bank

Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet

Presented by Great Southern Bank Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet 6 p.m. Prize Announcement

Presented by SFC Bank

Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera

Presented by SFC Bank Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera 7 p.m. Prize Announcement and Preliminary Total Reveal

Presented by Bass Pro Shops

Featuring a performance by Shaun Munday

RELATED EVENTS IN JOPLIN, CARTHAGE AND LAKE OF THE OZARKS

Three localized giving-day events will run in conjunction with Give Ozarks Day, presented by the regional affiliate foundation serving these areas:

Give Carthage Day, presented by Carthage Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO

GiveCarthage.org

GiveCarthage.org Give Joplin Day, presented by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO

GiveJoplin.org

GiveJoplin.org Give Lake Day, presented by the Community Foundation of the Lake, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO

cfozarks.org/givelake

Each affiliate will be awarding additional prizes for participating agency partners. Check the affiliate’s social media for updates.