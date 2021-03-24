News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Give Ozarks / Give Lake Day Underway Today March 24th

By

Today is Give Ozarks Day statewide and Give Lake Day here at the Lake of the Ozarks.

It’s a joint effort between numerous companies across the region, including Bass Pro Shops and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to help those on the road to recovery.

Funds are being raised from now until 7PM today with prizes being awarded at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

CFL has 6 local agency partner non profits participating in this event, including Kid’s Harbor, Children’s Learning Center, Wonderland Camp, Medical Missions for Christ, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, & Food for Morgan County.

 

-o-

 

Additional Details:

 

ABOUT GIVE OZARKS DAY: RALLY FOR RECOVERY — GiveOzarks.org

Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery is a regionwide online fundraising event, presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. More than 150 of the CFO’s nonprofit partners will be raising funds and competing for $60,000 in “Luck of the Draw” prizes provided by event sponsors. All donations for agencies participating in Give Ozarks Day will be received online at GiveOzarks.org through secure, tax-deductible gifts starting at $5.

 

All sponsorship dollars are dedicated to “Luck of the Draw” prizes for agencies. Along with Bass Pro Shops, sponsors include: Burrell Behavioral Health; Central Bank and Central Trust Co.; the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust; the Darr Family Foundation; Great Southern Bank; Guaranty Bank; the Hatch Foundation; Legacy Bank; Ollis/Akers/Arney; and SFC Bank. KY3/KSPR and Springfield Business Journal are the event’s media sponsors.

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE facebook.com/cfozarks/live

To celebrate Give Ozarks Day, the CFO, KY3/KSPR and the Ozarks Performing Arts League will host a series of special livestreams on Facebook Live. Anchors from KY3 and KSPR will be joined by sponsor representatives to announce the “Luck of the Draw” prize recipients, while OPAL members and other local performers will provide entertainment. Submissions to the “Your Year in a Minute” video project will close the livestreams.

 

Beginning with the kickoff of the event at 7 a.m. and continuing at the top of each hour through 7 p.m., the livestreams can be viewed at facebook.com/cfozarks/live.

  • 7 a.m. Kickoff
    Featuring CFO Board Chair Rhonda Christopher
  • 8 a.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Bass Pro Shops
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera
  • 9 a.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Darr Family Foundation
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet
  • 10 a.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Guaranty Bank
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre
  • 11 a.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by the Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust Company
    Featuring a performance by Jin J X
  • 12 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by the Hatch Foundation
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre
  • 1 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Burrell Behavioral Health
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet
  • 2 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Central Bank and Central Trust Company
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera
  • 3 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Legacy Bank & Trust
    Featuring a performance by Molly Healey
  • 4 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Ollis/Akers/Arney
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Little Theatre
  • 5 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by Great Southern Bank
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Ballet
  • 6 p.m. Prize Announcement
    Presented by SFC Bank
    Featuring a performance by Springfield Regional Opera
  • 7 p.m. Prize Announcement and Preliminary Total Reveal
    Presented by Bass Pro Shops
    Featuring a performance by Shaun Munday

 

RELATED EVENTS IN JOPLIN, CARTHAGE AND LAKE OF THE OZARKS

Three localized giving-day events will run in conjunction with Give Ozarks Day, presented by the regional affiliate foundation serving these areas:

  • Give Carthage Day, presented by Carthage Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO
    GiveCarthage.org
  • Give Joplin Day, presented by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO
    GiveJoplin.org
  • Give Lake Day, presented by the Community Foundation of the Lake, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO
    cfozarks.org/givelake

Each affiliate will be awarding additional prizes for participating agency partners. Check the affiliate’s social media for updates.

Filed Under: Local News

