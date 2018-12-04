“Gloves for Love” Underway at Lake Ozark Police Department

The Lake Ozark Police Department is hoping for a good response to, what has become, an effort to help keep the less fortunate a little warmer during the winter months. Chief Gary Launderville says the “Gloves for Love Tree” is currently set up in city hall and serving as a drop off location for donations of jackets, hats and gloves. The effort will run through the end of the year at which time the donations will be distributed around the community to those in need.