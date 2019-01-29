News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

“Go Red for Women” Day Kicks Off American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month and Lake Regional will be hosting a pair of annual events focusing on heart health, particularly for women.

Billye Bennett is Lake Regional’s Community Education Coordinator. She says they kick the month off with “Go Red for Women” day February 1st.

That event will take place from 9am until noon. The hospital will also be offering a series of cardiovascular screenings on February 16th. That includes the opportunity to get a pocket printout of your EKG. For details on either event contact Lake Regional at 348-8222.

