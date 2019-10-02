Good and Bad News for Economy in Missouri, Midwest

There’s a mix of good news and bad news for the economy in Missouri and the Midwest. Missouri added 2300 construction jobs between July and August, bringing total employment in that field up to 125,000 people. That is the second-highest percentage increase in one-month growth in the nation. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the regional economy is showing signs of a downturn. The most recent Mid-America Business Conditions index has fallen below growth-neutral for the second consecutive month. That comes after the index had been above the neutral stage for 32 straight months. Companies shrank inventories of raw materials and supplies last month, another indicator of weak business confidence and an anemic sales outlook.