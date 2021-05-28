Goodyear Blimp Spotted Over Lake Of The Ozarks

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

One Lake Area man says he got pictures of the Goodyear blimp as it passed through Lake of the Ozarks.

Darryl Hartung of Linn Creek tells KRMS News he’s not sure where it was heading Thursday evening “And it came from the southwest, which right southwest of us is the Camdenton Memorial Airport…and it was heading Northeast”

“It just came over…and it was sorta heading towards the Lee C Fine Airport…I watched it as it left, but it didn’t descend or anything” says Hartung.

Hartung sent pics of the blimp to the KRMS Newsroom.

He says he’s a pilot living in Linn Creek and he says the blimp was going around 70 miles per hour, but definitely faster than a plane.

The Goodyear website says the company has three blimps with bases in Florida, Ohio and California.

